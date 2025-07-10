D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $737,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

