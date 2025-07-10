D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

AXSM stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.