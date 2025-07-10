D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $791,000 Position in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 143,941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $143,986.47. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 70,418,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,320,356.91. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 518,742 shares of company stock worth $9,197,450. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.16. CVR Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

