D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $801,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
