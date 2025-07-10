D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $801,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.