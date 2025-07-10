D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $836,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 142.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $186.57 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

