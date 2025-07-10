D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $850,000 Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPL were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Stock Up 0.7%

PPL opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

