D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $859,000 Position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,925. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHAK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.0%

Shake Shack stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $142.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.