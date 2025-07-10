D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 3.0%
AMRK stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.
Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals
In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
