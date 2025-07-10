D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15,650.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 143,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 142,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 84,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.4%

BCC stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.