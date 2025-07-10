D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,330 shares in the company, valued at $804,480.80. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $61,110. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEBO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

