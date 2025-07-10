D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,067,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 956.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NXTG stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $98.21.
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
