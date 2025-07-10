D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2025

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGFree Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,067,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 956.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.