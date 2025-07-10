D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 323,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $117.44 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

