D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 126 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after purchasing an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $540.64 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.06 and a 200-day moving average of $457.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

