D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,838 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Masco were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,756,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MAS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.