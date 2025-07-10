D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,578 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in InMode were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of InMode by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 6,128.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $15.23 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $962.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

