D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 236.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,214 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

