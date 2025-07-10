D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

