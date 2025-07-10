D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Comerica Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.