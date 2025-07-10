D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

