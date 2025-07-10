D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,400 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of MiMedx Group worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. MiMedx Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

