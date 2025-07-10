D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,930 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

