D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 302 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

AKAM opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.