D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 348 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2%

Xylem stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

