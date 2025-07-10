D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 556 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

