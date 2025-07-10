D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,711 Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allete were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allete by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allete by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allete by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allete stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.79. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

