D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,263 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.