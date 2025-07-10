D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6,152.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,766 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

