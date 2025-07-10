Daniel J. Gill Sells 7,100 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at $69,241,200. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $350.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,703,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.