Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DRI opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.