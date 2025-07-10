Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $2,211,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.33, a PEG ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Datadog by 12.0% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

