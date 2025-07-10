David John Braben Sells 10,000 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.72), for a total value of £34,700 ($47,159.55).

Frontier Developments Stock Up 2.0%

FDEV opened at GBX 352 ($4.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.82).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

