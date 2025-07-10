Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTEGY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

