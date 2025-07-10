Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,571.71 ($34.95).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,960 ($26.64) to GBX 2,010 ($27.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($32.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Diageo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DGE stock opened at GBX 1,959 ($26.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,145.91. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,820 ($24.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

In other Diageo news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,985 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,929.53). Insiders have purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.