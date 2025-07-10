Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.