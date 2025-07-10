DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

