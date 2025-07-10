Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $112,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

