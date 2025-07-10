Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.11 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 65.30 ($0.89). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 459,884 shares.

ECOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £198.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

