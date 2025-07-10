Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.30 and traded as high as C$27.34. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$27.21, with a volume of 421,799 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 11,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.91, for a total transaction of C$309,996.37. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.70, for a total value of C$309,917.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,236. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.