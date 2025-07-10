Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.30 and traded as high as C$27.34. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$27.21, with a volume of 421,799 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 11,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.91, for a total transaction of C$309,996.37. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.70, for a total value of C$309,917.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,236. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

