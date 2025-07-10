Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

