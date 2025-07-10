Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $764.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.97. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

