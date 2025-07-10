Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Erasca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

Erasca Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.