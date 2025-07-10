Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 6,244 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.73, for a total value of $2,227,422.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 681,440 shares in the company, valued at $243,090,091.20. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $350.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.