Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 6,244 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.73, for a total value of $2,227,422.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 681,440 shares in the company, valued at $243,090,091.20. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA opened at $350.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.