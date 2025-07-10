Evercore ISI Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,280.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,219.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,195.76. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

