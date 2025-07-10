Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

