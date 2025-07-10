Exro Technologies (EXROF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Exro Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,099.75% -109.03% -37.33% Exro Technologies Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million -$210.86 million -0.10 Exro Technologies Competitors $3.79 billion $275.91 million 7.21

This table compares Exro Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exro Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exro Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Exro Technologies Competitors 258 1566 2147 151 2.53

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Exro Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exro Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Exro Technologies rivals beat Exro Technologies on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

