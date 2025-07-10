Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

