Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,463 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

