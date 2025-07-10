First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.0%

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.