First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

