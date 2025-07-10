First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Holdings Boosted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

HYLS stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.